Sikh bikers exempted from wearing helmets: Punjab CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced helmet exemption for Sikh community in respect of turban, an important practice of their religion.

The Sikhs were finding it hard to follow the traffic regulation of wearing helmets and a Sikh man had approached Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with a request for exemption.

The CM made the announcement the other day while addressing the minority community. A clip of her speech was shared on the PML-N’s X account.

“The Sikh community’s turban is their identity and their religious belief. With this respect in mind, the traffic department has, for the first time, been instructed to grant Sikh citizens an exemption from wearing helmets,” said the CM in her speech to the minority communities.

She said Punjab had made minorities a crown of its head.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025