E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Sikh bikers exempted from wearing helmets: Punjab CM

Dawn Report Published
CM Maryam Nawaz addresses the minority community group in Lahore.— Photo courtesy @pmln_org/X
CM Maryam Nawaz addresses the minority community group in Lahore.— Photo courtesy @pmln_org/X
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LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced helmet exemption for Sikh community in respect of turban, an important practice of their religion.

The Sikhs were finding it hard to follow the traffic regulation of wearing helmets and a Sikh man had approached Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with a request for exemption.

The CM made the announcement the other day while addressing the minority community. A clip of her speech was shared on the PML-N’s X account.

“The Sikh community’s turban is their identity and their religious belief. With this respect in mind, the traffic department has, for the first time, been instructed to grant Sikh citizens an exemption from wearing helmets,” said the CM in her speech to the minority communities.

She said Punjab had made minorities a crown of its head.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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Humza
Dec 28, 2025 06:30pm
She is a CM who knows how to do things right. The good will we receive from the Sikh community overseas is amazing. Even in recent India Pakistan tensions Sikhs in the West all supported Pakistan. We need to encourage greater tourism and links with them since so many Sikhs wish to visit Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz understands their importance for Pakistan as a minority but this plays into the greater importance of the Sikh diaspora too.
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