Ghazi University starts olive cultivation training for students, women

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A training programme on olive cultivation was launched at the Ghazi University with the aim to educate students, particularly local women, about olive cultivation and its business opportunities.

The programme was launched in collaboration with the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Islamabad and the varsity’s Department of Sociology.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha said that adopting innovative agricultural practices was crucial in the current climate change scenario, focusing on crops that provide more profit with less labour and cost. “Olive cultivation is one such crop with significant economic potential,” he added.

During the training, participants would be given practical and theoretical instruction on olive nursery preparation, olive value chain, machinery used in olive cultivation, and modern agricultural techniques. The programme focuses on empowering women economically, enabling them to start small-scale businesses by growing olive plants at home.

During the programme, students would not only prepare olive nurseries but also learn to produce various products from olive fruits, leaves, and other parts. Practical training includes making soap, shampoo, and skin care products from olive leaves and extracts. The training also covers using household machinery.

The programme involves students from the Departments of Sociology, Horticulture, and Business, making it an interdisciplinary initiative.

Experts from the Loralai University Balochistan, including Abdullah Jan, Muhammad Ijaz, and Bismillah, would serve as master trainers, sharing practical experiences and modern techniques.

MINORITY CARDS: A ceremony for the distribution of Minority Cards among the members of the minority community was held at the DG Khan Deputy Commissioner’s office in which five more deserving individuals from the Christian community were given the cards.

Koh-e-Sulaiman Political Assistant Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and RTA Secretary Nazar Hussain Korai, SNA Muhammad Arslan, and other relevant officials were present at the ceremony.

DC Muhammad Usman Khalid stated that the Minority Card was a commendable initiative by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aimed at ensuring the welfare and financial assistance of the minority community. He said the minority community, especially the Christian community, had played a significant role in the development and progress of Pakistan, which could not be forgotten.

The DC added that a total of 35 Minority Cards had been distributed in DG Khan, providing eligible individuals with financial assistance of Rs10,500 every four months.

In the ceremony, five more individuals were given the cards, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 35.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025