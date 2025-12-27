E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Motorist booked for threatening traffic official

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GUJRAT: Police have booked a man on Friday for allegedly threatening a traffic police official after the man was fined for a traffic violation.

According to the FIR lodged at the city’s A-division Police station, traffic Assistant Sub-Inspector Syed Najamul Hassan claimed that he signalled a car rider to stop for not wearing the seat belt at a picket near the Lorry Adda along the old GT Road.

However, he claimed that the car driver, identified as Muhammad Ayub of Loralai district of Balochistan and a current resident of Bakhshu Pura locality, started hurling threats after hearing about the traffic violation fine.

Later, the FIR said that the man made a telephone call to someone and asked the police official to talk to the person on the other side.

The man on the phone introduced himself as Gujrat Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon and sought favour for the car rider.

He allegedly asked the traffic official to return the driving licence and deposit the fine. The ASI claimed that the man on the phone also threatened him with dire consequences for not doing what he asked. Moreover, the suspect was also charged for mentioning a wrong phone number on the fine ticket instead of providing his own phone number.

A spokesperson for the Gujrat AC said that the AC had not made any such phone call to any official of the traffic police.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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