Man, son killed in ‘honour case’

LAHORE: A man and his son were killed while another son and grandson were injured when their neighbours opened fire at them in Layyah on Friday.

Police said Talib Hussain (60), his sons Mujahid Hussain (32), Javed Hussain (22) and grandson Mureed Abbas (12), were sitting at their home in Chak-103 ML, tehsil Karor Lal Esan, when their neighbours, Habib, Rauf and Abdul Shakoor, armed with pistols, reached there. Police said the suspects opened fire, injuring Talib and his sons and a grandson.

The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital where Talib and his son, Mujahid, succumbed to their fatal injuries while Javed and Mureed were still under treatment.

Karor Lal Essen circle DSP Abdul Razzaq told Dawn that both parties were neighbours and developed a dispute over honour. He said that initial investigation suggested that a servant of Talib was having relations with the wife of one of the suspects who got enraged and attacked them. He said the suspects had locked their homes and fled the scene. “Raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025