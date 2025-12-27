E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Work on Miyawaki forest starts in DGK

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DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab Forest Department has initiated work on establishing a Miyawaki urban forest and landscaping on five acres of land at the DG Khan Forest Complex has been started.

As per details, the area faces severe water scarcity due to the lack of a permanent irrigation system. To address this, a solar-powered turbine system had been installed.

Land leveling, soil preparation, pit digging, and cleaning are underway, and preparations for dense plantation using the Miyawaki technique have been completed.

An official said that the forest would play a crucial role in environmental protection by absorbing carbon dioxide, producing oxygen, reducing air pollution, lowering urban temperatures, improving soil fertility, and providing a safe habitat for birds and beneficial insects.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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