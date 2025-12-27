ECP extends nomination papers’ deadline for LG polls in capital till Dec 30

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the submission of nomination papers for the local government polls in the federal capital to December 30.

On the request of the PTI, the ECP extended the deadline from Saturday to Tuesday. The local government elections will be held on February 15.

PTI Secretary Baldiyat Committee Anjum Shahzad Tanoli on Thursday approached the ECP, seeking an extension of at least three days for the submission of nomination papers.

“Islamabad comprises 125 union councils, and in each union council at least nine councillors are required to submit their nomination papers. The announced holiday will create serious administrative and logistical difficulties for candidates, proposers and concerned offices, leading to unnecessary congestion and hardship on the final day,” he said.

PTI’s local chapter sought extension of at least three days to submit nomination papers

The term of the last local government expired in February 2021, and since then elections have been delayed under different pretexts.

As a result, around 2.5 million residents of Islamabad continue to face civic issues ranging from water shortages to unpaved streets.

Earlier, the ECP conducted delimitation of constituencies multiple times and issued election schedules at least thrice, only for them to be cancelled later. Even a couple of years ago, the elections were cancelled a day before polling.

When the latest schedule was announced, PTI’s local chapter leader Shiraz Kiani had claimed that the government would opt for an escape route and expressed serious doubts about the holding of the elections this time as well. He said PTI had a strong vote bank in Islamabad and, if elections were held, the party would win and elect its mayor.

On the other hand, PML-N former deputy mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said his party was prepared to contest the elections in a befitting manner. “We have completed our homework and we will win these elections,” he said, adding that the government’s performance was remarkable, with development work carried out across Pakistan.

It is relevant to note that when the local government’s term ended in 2021, PTI was in power and elections were slated to be held within 120 days. However, the PTI government did not take serious steps to conduct the polls.

Later, the PDM came into power and also delayed the elections. During the PDM’s tenure, polls were set to be held in 50 union councils, but the government argued that instead of 50, there should be 101 union councils in the federal capital. On this pretext, the elections were delayed.

Subsequently, when arrangements were finalised to hold elections in 101 union councils, the PDM government proposed increasing the number to 125. Elections were then scheduled in 125 union councils, but in September last year the government decided to increase the number of general seats in the union councils.

However, the ECP has now decided to hold elections on 125 seats.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025