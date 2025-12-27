E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Man kills stepmother, injures relative in Kallar Syedan

A Correspondent Published
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GUJAR KHAN: A young man allegedly killed his stepmother and seriously injured a close female relative after attacking them with an axe and a knife in Sarroha Chaudhrian village of Kallar Syedan town on Friday morning, police said.

Inspector Raja Aqib Razzaq, Station House Officer (SHO) Kallar Syedan, said Raqeeban Bibi reported to the police that Chand Bibi was the second wife of her late uncle, Jaleel Ahmed. Ali Raza, the son of Jaleel Ahmed, was living in the same house with his stepmother.

According to the complainant, on Friday morning she heard noise coming from Chand Bibi’s house and rushed there along with her husband, Zafar Iqbal. They found Ali Raza striking Chand Bibi on the head and neck with an axe.

She further stated that when Zafar Iqbal tried to snatch the axe from Ali Raza, the accused pulled out a knife and slit Chand Bibi’s throat. He also attacked Raqeeban Bibi with the same axe and knife, causing her serious injuries.

The SHO said he, along with Rescue 1122 personnel, reached the crime scene upon receiving information and shifted the body of Chand Bibi and the injured Raqeeban Bibi to THQ Hospital, Kallar Syedan. According to Inspector Aqib Razzaq, a case under Sections 302 and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who fled the scene, the SHO claimed.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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