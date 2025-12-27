Two women ‘sexually assaulted’ in Wah, Attock

TAXILA: Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in two incidents in Wah Saddar and Attock police station on Friday, police sources said.

In the first incident, an owner of a salon allegedly tortured and raped a female employee and threatened her with serious consequences.

The incident took place within the limits of Saddar Wah police station. A case has been registered against the suspect.

The victim alleged that the owner raped and tortured her.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, a woman reported to the Attock city police that her niece was alone when a man from the same area forcibly entered her house and allegedly raped her.

According to the respective police, two separate cases were registered, and an investigation had been started into the incident. The suspects have been arrested.

Separately, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Friday sentenced an accused to nine years of imprisonment in a drug peddling case.

The accused, Waqar Khan, was arrested by Wah Cantonment police during a successful raid in April this year in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 after recovery of 1.8kg of hashish from his custody.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsel, announced the verdict that the accused was found guilty of selling drugs, and was subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine amounting to Rs80,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and did not deserve any leniency.

In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

The convict was sent to the Rawalpindi central jail to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025