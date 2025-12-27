Early appointment of AJK Auqaf dept’s chief demanded

MUZAFFARABAD: Employees and pensioners of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Auqaf Department on Friday expressed serious concern over the continued non-appointment of a chief administrator, warning that the prolonged delay could jeopardise the timely payment of salaries and pensions for December 2025.

The concern was voiced at an emergency meeting of department employees, convened amid uncertainty caused by the two-week vacancy at the top of the department.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Administrator Auqaf Mohammad Iqbal War, Raja Imran Altaf Kayani, Syed Altaf Hussain Naqvi, Malik Kashif Hussain Awan and others urged the AJK prime minister, minister for religious affairs and Auqaf, chief secretary, and secretary religious affairs and Auqaf to ensure the immediate appointment of a chief administrator so that routine affairs could resume and payments to employees and pensioners were not delayed.

The speakers pointed out that a commercial plaza constructed from the department’s budget at a cost of Rs250 million was lying unused, mainly due to the absence of the department’s head, resulting in a monthly loss of millions of rupees. They said the plaza was a major potential source of revenue and should be rented out without further delay.

They also criticised the delay in implementing the salary and pension increase announced by the AJK government with effect from July 1, 2025.

While employees of other government departments had already received the revised pay and pension benefits, Auqaf Department employees and pensioners had yet to receive the increase despite the passage of six months. Although the department’s budget had been approved by the AJK cabinet, the absence of a formal notification had stalled payments, they said.

The meeting also pointed out that the annual Urs of Sain Saheli Sarkar, scheduled to begin on January 13, required timely administrative arrangements that could only be ensured by the head of the department.

Participants said the prolonged vacancy had adversely affected official work and caused widespread anxiety among employees and pensioners.

They warned that if the government failed to appoint a chief administrator promptly, a consultative meeting of the employees’ organisation would be held on December 29 to decide a future course of action.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025