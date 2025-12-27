Police officer goes missing in North Waziristan

MIRAMSHAH: An additional SHO of Dattakhel police station went missing while travelling in the Mirali area of North Waziristan district, the police said on Friday.

According to police officials, additional SHO Siddiq Khan was on his way from Bannu to Miramshah when he disappeared in the Mirali locality. His mobile phone was reportedly switched off, and his whereabouts could not be ascertained.

The police said that after losing contact with the officer, an alert was issued and search efforts were launched. Teams were dispatched to different locations, while checkpoints in and around the area were also informed.

“An investigation has been initiated, and efforts are underway to trace the missing officer at the earliest,” a senior police official said, adding that all possible angles, including abduction, were being examined.

Security has been heightened in the area as part of precautionary measures. No claim of responsibility has been made so far.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025