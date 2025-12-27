Illegal sale of LPG in Swabi poses serious threat to life

SWABI: The district administration has completely failed to eradicate menace of illegal sale of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in many shops across the district, including district headquarters, posing a grave threat to people’s life.

A visit to the market in the district headquarters and far-flung villages on Friday reflected that the illegal trade of LPG was in a full swing. Both small and large cylinders were being filled without regulation.

Those who are aware of the dangerous aspect of illegal business of the commodity demanded of the district administration to take prompt action to stopillegal filling of LPG cylinders; end the practice of their use by the auto rickshaw drivers and complete inspection of safety devices and environmental regulations in all filing points.

Ahmad Khan, a consumer from the district headquarters, said, ‘Many officials and shop owners in the area openly stated that district administration officials rarely conduct inspections. As a result, they face no issues and continue to freely sell LPG to consumers.”

It has been learnt that illegal filling of cylinders continued unabated in the villages, theareas where officials of the district don’t bother to visit, posing serious threat to the life of the local people.

When contacted an official of the district administration said: “we have initiatedmajor crackdown on shops in the district and no one is allowed to continue illegal selling of LPG

The additional assistant commissioner Swabi-ii along with police had conducted aninspection of shops and LPG shops in different areas of the district headquarters.

The officials said that the district administration is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people of Swabi, good governance and the rule of law.

RENOWNED DOCTOR PASSED AWAY: Renowned Dr Jehanzeb Khan, who had been in coma for a year aftera road accident,passed away here on Friday, said his family. He was 60.

He established his clinic in Palodand Chowk, Salim Khan union council, where destitute people from far-flung areas including Buner district used to visit him. Those unable to afford their medicines were treated free of charge. He left behind a widow and a son.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Palodand. His funeral was attended by prominent politicians and people of all walks of life.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025