Expo centre crucial for KP’s export growth: SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the federal government to ensure the release of required funds for completion of the Peshawar Expo Centre, warning that delay is hampering efforts to promote exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued here, the issue was raised by SCCI president Junaid Altaf during a meeting with secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Shehryar Taj, who visited the chamber on Friday.

Mr Altaf said the project was near completion but work had once again come to a halt due to the discontinuation of the export development fund.

He called upon TDAP to take up the matter with the relevant authorities to ensure timely release of funds so that the facility could become operational at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Banagash, former president Fazal Moqeem Khan, former senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive committee members Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Aftab Iqbal, Saifullah Khan, Affaf Ali Khan, Mazarul Haq, Atif Rasheed Khawaja, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Imtiaz Ali and Mushtaq Ahmad. Also present were Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Qurtul Ain, vice president Zareen Akhtar, secretary general SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan and a large number of traders, importers, exporters and officials.

Mr Altaf stressed the need for greater participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in international exhibitions and sought special concessions for traders to enable them showcase the province’s products globally and access new markets.

He identified honey, furniture, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, marble, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stones, halal meat and arms as key sectors with strong export potential, stressing the need for diversification, modernisation, certification, value addition and improved processing facilities to meet international standards.

The SCCI president also highlighted several challenges faced by the business community including dual checking of export consignments, the non-functionality of the Azakhel Dry Port, lack of export-oriented processing units, absence of modern warehouses, inadequate value-addition facilities and the non-availability of product certification laboratories. He called for technical and financial support from TDAP to address these issues.

He said the chamber, in collaboration with relevant institutions, was actively working to promote economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced that the SCCI would organise a tourism conference next month.

Responding to the concerns, TDAP secretary Shehryar Taj, accompanied by director Noman Bashir, deputy directors Zahid Khattak and Amir Khan, assured the business community that issues falling under TDAP’s mandate would be addressed, while policy-related matters would be taken up with the relevant authorities.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025