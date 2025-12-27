E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Tender floated for canal extension project

A Correspondent Published
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MOHMAND: The government has issued a tender for the extension of the Warsak Lift Canal from Aqrab Dag to Tor Khor Check Post in Mohmand district, a mega development project worth Rs7.5 billion, aimed at bringing more than 1,300 acres of barren land under cultivation.

According to official sources, the project includes the construction of a causeway (bridge) from Aqrab Dag to Subhan Khowar, development of three irrigation canals, installation of an extensive water distribution network across Aqrab Dag, construction of a road from Ekkaghund to Tor Khor Check Post and the building of a rest house in Aqrab Dag.

The project has been approved under theAccelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and is notable for being the only project from the merged districts.

Officials stated that upon completion, the scheme is expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity, ensure water availability for farming and improve the livelihoods of local residents by promoting economic self-sufficiency in the area.

The issuance of the tender follows sustained efforts by MPA and DADC chairman Malik Mehboob Sher, whose role in securing approval for the project has been acknowledged by the local community.

The local residents of Aqrab Dag and adjoining areas have welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the project will mark a turning point in the socio-economic development of Mohmand district.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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