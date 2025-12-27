Panelists explore environmental themes in Amitav Ghosh’s novel

PESHAWAR: A thought-provoking session held here on Friday aligned literature with urgent ecological concerns through an engaging analysis of Amitav Ghosh’s acclaimed novel ‘The Hungry Tide’.

The session was part of the Peshawar Circle’s 52nd gathering held at the department of English, City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT).

University graduates, rights activists and climate experts turned up at the event.

Moderated by Haseeb Sajjad, education officer at Wapda College Tarbela, and a founding member of the Peshawar Circle, the event featured guest speaker Hamza Bin Anees, a practicing lawyer and MPhil scholar in English Literature at CUSIT. Anees, whose research publications span interdisciplinary topics, delivered an engaging analysis of The Hungry Tide.

Set against the breathtaking yet perilous backdrop of the Sundarbans mangrove forests, the novel vividly portrays the intricate relationship between humans and fragile ecosystems. Mr Anees highlighted how Ghosh presented nature as an active force influencing identity, survival, and moral decisions, transforming abstract environmental issues into deeply human stories.

Critics and readers alike have widely praised The Hungry Tide for its lyrical prose, meticulous research, and profound exploration of themes like ecology, displacement, language barriers, and human-nature conflict. Published in 2004, the novel has been hailed as one of Ghosh’s finest works, blending adventure, romance, history, and environmental commentary.

Amazon and other platforms note its educational value, introducing readers to river dolphins, myths like Bon Bibi, and Rilke’s influences.

Overall, reviews affirm The Hungry Tide as a meditation on survival, loss, empathy, and sustainability, fostering awareness of fragile ecosystems and marginalised voices—precisely the resonances Mr Anees drew out in his chat.

The discussion drew enthusiastic participation from an exclusively student audience, with a lively question and answer session exploring themes of environmental justice, indigenous knowledge, and striking parallels to Pakistan’s own coastal and riverine vulnerabilities.

Faculty members from the English department enriched the dialogue with insights from ecocritical theory, grounding global literary themes in local realities.

As the session concluded, participants reflected on broader implications: climate change, displacement, and the ethical responsibility to protect shared environments. Speakers emphasised literature’s power to cultivate empathy and inspire action, urging attendees to listen to “nature’s stories” and envision sustainable futures.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025