Impact of natural disasters on women highlighted

SWAT: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday complained that natural disasters often turned into prolonged humanitarian crises for pregnant women and those with disabilities due to inadequate relief mechanisms and deep-rooted social barriers.

They were speaking at a one-day seminar focusing on the challenges faced by women during natural disasters, particularly floods, organised by the Aurat Foundation at the scenic tourist resort of Malam Jabba in Swat.

Representatives of local women’s organisations, social activists and members of civil society attended the event.

The speakers noted that climate change had led to a noticeable increase in floods and other natural disasters, with women, especially pregnant women and those with disabilities, being the most affected.

Speakers at seminar call for training of men, volunteers for effective women support in emergencies

They said serious difficulties arose in the delivery of relief assistance to women during emergencies, often resulting in long-term physical and psychological problems.

Aurat Foundation representative Saima Munir said women required special attention and timely assistance during natural disasters.

“During such crises, women are affected on multiple levels. Along with displacement and loss, they also face harassment and insecurity,” she said.

She added that due to a lack of awareness, training and gender-sensitive planning, many women remain deprived of relief assistance.

“In many cases, women have to endure inhumane behaviour alongside the disaster itself,” she said.

Dr Yasmin Gul, head of the Public Welfare Society, who herself lives with a disability, said women with disabilities were forced to rely on others during emergencies.

“This dependence not only creates physical hardship but also causes severe mental stress, especially when basic facilities are not accessible,” she said.

Iqbal Jahan, president of the Saidu Sharif Women Rights and Development Society, said pregnant women were particularly vulnerable during natural disasters.

Recalling last year’s floods in Swat and Buner, she said, “Hundreds of sick and pregnant women were affected, many of whom were in urgent need of medical care and specialised relief, which was largely unavailable.”

Host Samreen Hakim, representing the Swat EVA Alliance and Aurat Foundation, said prevailing social norms often prevented women from seeking help directly.

“It is essential to train men and community volunteers so they can support women effectively during emergencies,” she said, adding that disaster response must be made more inclusive and gender-sensitive.

At the end of the seminar, participants resolved that women’s organisations, in collaboration with the Aurat Foundation, would submit recommendations to relevant government and non-government bodies to ensure the formulation and implementation of special policies and relief measures for women during natural disasters.

Among others, Shakil Ahmed, chairman of the Umeed Welfare Organisation, Shamsher Ali of The Awakening, Mohiuddin of the Public Welfare Society; advocate Minhas Yousafzai, Fateha Karim, Bushra Bibi, Rana Bibi and Niaz Ahmed Khan also attended the event.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025