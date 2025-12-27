JI kicks off anti-graft drive in Chitral

CHITRAL: Jamaat-i-Islami Lower Chitral chapter kicked off “Remove corruption, save Chitral” campaign here on Friday to expose the alleged corruption in the developmental funds in different public works departments and bring to book those involved in it.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the district emir of the party, Wajeehud Din and other leaders Maghfirat Shah, Shujaul Haq Baig, Maulana Jamshed, Abdul Haq, Irfan Aziz and others alleged that corruption was rampant in the public works departments with the result that the area was still deprived of basic amenities of life.

He said that the local leaders of the ruling party in the province, the officers and the contractors were in league to play the ducks and drakes of the public money meant for infrastructures in the crucial sectors of health, education, road communication and drinking water.

He said that his party had decided to break what they called the unholy bond between the three and ensure utilisation of each and every penny of the national exchequer for the uplift of the area and do away with its backwardness.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025