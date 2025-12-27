ANP for safe return of Pak students from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that around 2,500 to 3,000 Pakistani students currently stranded in Afghanistan are facing serious difficulties and urgent action is needed to ensure their safe return.

In a statement, he said that the academic sessions of the students had already concluded, but due to the continued closure of border crossings they were unable to return home. The border shutdown has become the biggest obstacle in their repatriation, he added.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the ruling authorities must set aside their differences and rigidity, as the consequences of such policies were being borne by students, traders and the general public.

He stressed that both the federal and provincial governments must immediately resolve the issue and make concrete arrangements for the safe return of the stranded students.

He said that if land travel is not possible, the government should arrange special flights to bring the students back home. The ANP leader further stated that the party’s central president, Senator Aimal Wali Khan, through central spokesperson Ehsanullah Khan, had already formally approached the relevant authorities and the prime minister’s office on the matter. He added that the ANP member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Nisar Baz, had also repeatedly raised the issue on the floor of the provincial assembly.

Despite these efforts, he said, no practical steps have been taken so far. Mian Iftikhar Hussain expressed concern that the parents of the stranded students were undergoing severe mental distress and stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to take immediate action and allay their fears.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025