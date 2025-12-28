THE GRAPEVINE

The Counter Film

We understand the ire in Pakistan against the Indian propagandist movie Dhurandhar — which paints an absurd and frankly fantastical picture of Karachi’s old city neighborhood of Lyari. But it remains to be seen if the Sindh government’s decision to support the making of a film in order to counter it is a bright idea. The proposed project is titled Mera Lyari and is set to release next month. The question is: was it wise on the part of Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Memon to announce the project as a counter-move? What if the movie doesn’t do well at the box office or isn’t a well-made one? For the sake of all involved, we hope it lives up to the hype, but such announcements beforehand aren’t usually considered prudent.

Real People

While the Modi government is out to spread hatred for the religious minorities living in India, some artists are trying to talk sense with their art. (Not all of them, mind you, certainly not actor Ranveer Singh after his recent video message praising the Hindu supremacist RSS.) Indian vocalist Talwiinder (real name Talwinder Singh Sindhu) has collaborated with our very own Meesha Shafi on a song titled Sachay Loki [Real People]. It’s a very good track, but even more praiseworthy is the suggestion by the two artists to stop spewing hatred and animosity, and to start spreading love and bonhomie. Like sachay loki…

He Is The Man

Elle Fanning, the younger sister of Dakota Fanning and the star of Sentimental Value, a film that’s gathering Oscar buzz, says actor and musician Jack Black “is the hottest man I have seen in my life.” Not just that, she calls him a “perfect man.” In case, anyone can’t place Jack B in their minds, well, he has worked in movies such as School of Rock and Jumanji. Elle F is quite unlike her sister. By that we mean, she has a killer sense of humour.

No Titanic?

It is one thing not to re-watch the successful movies that you’ve worked in, but it is quite another not to re-watch Titanic. Yes, folks, Oscar-winning Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t seen Titanic ever since it was released, except the first time, which is when he, perhaps, first saw it. He played the male protagonist, Jack, in the blockbuster. This he told Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence when they sat down for Variety’s ‘Actor on Actor’ hour-long chitchat. Well, Leo DC, we know it ain’t your best work… but it was a project after which your career never hit any iceberg. So be grateful!

Style Wiles

Remember five months ago, when a couple (the CEO of tech company Astronomer, Andy Byron, and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot) were caught in a lovey-dovey pose on the Jumbotron big screen at a Coldplay concert? It led to a big scandal since both were married (to other people) and to both resigning from the company. Well, now Kirstin C has opened up about it: “I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up.” However, the 53-year-old admitted that, when she started working for the company, she and Andy B “clicked stylistically.” Will, it wasn’t just style that was clicked on the Jumbotron.

Rich Juhi

Who is the richest actress in India? No, it’s not Deepika Padukone or Rashmika Mandanna. It’s Juhi Chawla, the 58-year-old, 1990s heartthrob. You might ask, how? According to The Hurun India Rich List 2025, Juhi C, who married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995, has a net worth of Rs 7,790 crores. She is richer than Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. One of the reasons for accumulating that kind of wealth, apart from acting and producing, is that she is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the winner of the 2014 and 2024 editions of the tournament. The latter victory helped the team reach a valuation of Rs 9,000 crores. Hmmm… marrying a billionaire businessman couldn’t have hurt either...

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 28th, 2025