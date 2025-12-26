E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Son of Palestinian immigrants declared winner of Honduras presidency

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A Nov 11 file photo shows Nasry Asfura of the National Party delivers a speech as he presents his government plan in Tegucigalpa.—AFP
A Nov 11 file photo shows Nasry Asfura of the National Party delivers a speech as he presents his government plan in Tegucigalpa.—AFP

TEGUCIGALPA: Nasry Asfura, a conservative businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, was declared winner of the Honduran presidential vote on Wednesday, weeks after a razor-thin election marred by delays and allegations of fraud.

The national electoral council CNE said the 67-year-old son of Palestinian immigrants defeated fellow conservative TV personality Salvador Nasralla by less than one percentage point Asfura’s victory marks the return of the right wing to power in one of Latin America’s poorest countries after four years of leftist Xiomara Castro’s presidency.

It also aligns Honduras with a rise of conservative governments in the region following shifts in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina. “Honduras: I’m ready to govern. I won’t let you down,” Asfura posted to X after the win was declared, thanking election officials for validating his victory.

Asfura, who takes office on Jan 27, prevailed with just 40.1 per cent of the vote, narrowly beating Nasralla at 39.5pc, according to the official results. Rixi Moncada, a lawyer from the leftist Libre Party, which currently runs the government, trailed in third with 19.2pc. Within minutes of the result declaration, the United States welcomed the election of Asfura, saying it would help stop illegal immigration.

“We look forward to working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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