US lottery player wins $1.8bn Powerball on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK: A ticket sold in Arkansas scored a $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot after Wednesday night’s draw one of the richest lottery prizes in US history, landing just in time for Christmas.

The payout soared after Monday’s drawing produced no winners, with last-minute ticket sales pushing the jackpot to $1.817 billion. That makes it the second-largest US lottery prize ever and the biggest Powerball of 2025, the lottery website said on Thursday.

The winning numbers 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 and the Powerball 19 were drawn about an hour before midnight. The odds of hitting the jackpot? A staggering one in 292.2 million.

It was only the second time Arkansas has produced a Powerball jackpot winner. The first was back in 2010.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. The lucky winner can choose between an annuitised payout of $1.8 billion over 29 years or a lump-sum cash option of roughly $834.9 million before taxes, according to the lottery website.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025