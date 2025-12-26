No compromise on minority rights: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities, declaring that no compromise will be made on their protection.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony at the Cathedral Church, she said that as long as she remained in office, she would stand “like a wall” against any injustice faced by minorities in Punjab. She directed that all issues related to minority graveyards across the province be resolved immediately.

She instructed Minority Affairs Minister Ramesh Singh Arora to present details of the budgetary requirements for minorities, assuring that the government would provide necessary funds.

“We are not Muslims, Sikhs, Christians or Hindus first — we are Pakistanis,” she said, adding that Punjab is a better and safer place for minorities and that no one would be allowed to trample upon their rights.

The CM praised the Suthra Punjab workers for cleaning churches during Christmas celebrations and said that similar efforts were under way to ensure that places of worship of all religions were kept clean and well-maintained.

She emphasised that minorities had an equal share in the provincial budget and said that any government that failed to protect minority rights had no justification to remain in power. She also announced that the government intends to increase the Minority Card amount from Rs75,000 to Rs100,000 to strengthen minority welfare.

She said that Punjab must be presented as a role model before the world, demonstrating that all its citizens were united, protected and valued.

“Punjab has truly made its minorities a crown on its head and a part of its heart,” she concluded.

Bishop Alexander John Malik praised the chief minister’s people-centric policies and conferred on her the title “Daughter of Punjab”, while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran thanked her for participating in the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the guests and addressed the gathering.

During the ceremony, the CM distributed Minority Cards among members of the Christian community and handed over Christmas grant cheques to deserving beneficiaries. The ceremony was also attended by leaders of various faiths as well as diplomats from the United States, Britain and other countries. Children dressed as Santa Claus drew particular attention. Proceedings opened with recitations from the Holy Quran and the Bible, followed by a traditional choir performance by Kinnaird College students.

A documentary highlighting the Punjab government’s minority-focused initiatives was also screened.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025