Property tribunals still not fully operational

LAHORE: The tribunals recently notified by the Punjab government under the property ownership law have yet to become fully operational, as they have not been provided with the requisite staff or designated premises to conduct proceedings.

During a Wednesday’s hearing against the law, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also remarked that a notification for the tribunals was recently issued after almost two and a half months, but the tribunals were still not functional. She noted that neither staff nor places had been designated to the tribunals.

The Punjab government had appointed Lahore High Court nominee judicial officers as members of the tribunals to be established under Section 11 of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025.

A notification issued by the Board of Revenue, Punjab, explains judicial officers’ appointment in 36 districts out of 41 districts in the province. All the newly-appointed nominees as members of tribunals are retired district and session judges.

The notification says property tribunals established at Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh shall exercise jurisdiction in the districts Murree and Kot Addu, respectively, till the nomination of judicial officers by the LHC.

Similarly, the property tribunals of districts Gujrat, Chakwal, and Dera Ghazi Khan shall exercise jurisdiction in Wazirabad, Talagang and Taunsa districts, respectively.

The Punjab government says the property tribunals had been established to save citizens from illegal occupation of their immovable properties and protect their proprietary rights.

The government says prosecutors have also been appointed at respective tribunals to provide assistance in the legal proceedings. The prosecutors will draw their salaries from their respective district offices.

The government has also entrusted additional charge of Registrar Tribunals to assistant commissioners (coordination) in respective districts.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025