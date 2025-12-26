Raja Pervaiz advises PTI to opt for talks

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Central Punjab Pakistan People’s Party President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that negotiations are the solution to every problem.

“I advise the PTI to opt for negotiations in the interest of the country, and not to adopt any path that threatens the integrity of the country or spreads disrepute and chaos,” he said, adding that dialogue is the only solution to all problems.

He was talking to the media after cutting a Christmas cake at a local church on Thursday.

Party leaders Faisal Mir, Chaudhry Atif Rafique, Ahsan Rizvi, Edwin Sahotra and a large number of Christian community members were present.

Declaring the privatisation of PIA in the interest of the country, Raja Pervaiz said the PPP only desired job security for PIA employees. “If their jobs are protected, then there is no harm (in privatisation). The government should not do business but create an atmosphere in which business can take place.”

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s talks offer to all parties, including the PTI, the PPP termed the invitation a good move.

In response to media questions, he said the PPP has been revived in Punjab and the party is popular and present everywhere. He claimed that only the PPP can pull the country out of the abyss it is presently in. He said the PPP respects all political parties, but his party is the only solution to the problems being faced by the country at this time.

Addressing the Christmas ceremony earlier, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said people of all religions and faiths in the country are Pakistanis first and then Muslims, Christians, etc. He added that all religions teach love, affection, and helping each other.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025