Ichhra gold fraud: Jewellers concerned at slow-paced investigation

LAHORE: City jewellers have expressed concerns at a major gold fraud case that recently took place in Lahore’s jewellers market.

According to them, despite passage of 15 days, the affected traders have not been informed about any concrete progress in the case.

The jewellers, led by Abid Mian, said this after they reached the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and met with LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol. The delegation members included Usman Rasheed Bhatti, Ahmed Siddiq, Zafar Saeed, Usman Butt and Azam Khan.

The delegation informed the LCCI leadership that the suspect escaped with around 20kg of gold under a well-planned scheme, causing severe financial losses and mental stress to dozens of shopkeepers and their families. They added that most of the affected traders’ claims were fully documented, verified and confirmed by the jewellers’ union while FIRs registered with police stations were also based on facts. They said the most alarming aspect was that it was still unclear whether the suspect was present in the country or had fled abroad. Despite the availability of modern technology, CCTV footage, call data records and other evidence, the investigation was moving very slowly.

The delegation pointed out that important aspects, such as the transfer of goods from the suspect’s house at night, vehicle movement and statements of employees, had not been properly investigated. They demanded that the case be handed over to a specialised unit of Punjab Police, such as the CCD or to a strong investigation team to ensure transparent, fast and result-oriented investigations. They also demanded that an official report on the progress made so far be issued to restore the confidence of the affected traders.

LCCI President Saigol assured the delegation of full support.

“This is not just a loss of a few individuals but an issue of the economy, trust and the overall business environment, which affects the entire market system,” he said.

He said that on the request of the affected jewellers, the LCCI would formally approach relevant government departments, police and other forums.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025