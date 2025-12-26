E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Christians celebrate Christmas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Christmas was celebrated across Lahore and other cities on Thursday as Christian communities held church services, prayer gatherings and cultural activities.

The day began with special Christmas masses at the churches. A large number of Christian community members attended the main ceremony at the Cathedral Church, Regal Chowk, where special prayers were offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Another ceremony was held at St Luke Cathedral Church in Shahdara where Father Irfan Yousaf led the prayers and cut a 100-pound cake. Participants also sang Christmas hymns and described the occasion as a day to promote love, peace and brotherhood.

Across the city, churches, including Saint Anthony’s Church and the Cathedral Church, were decorated for the occasion while Liberty Market roundabout and surrounding commercial areas were illuminated for the festivity.

Separately, the Lahore district administration organised a Christmas ceremony at Nadir Hall to express solidarity with the Christian community.

DC Syed Musa Raza cut the Christmas cake, extended congratulations to the community.

In Multan, Commissioner Amir Kareem and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar attended a cake-cutting event at the Saint Merry Christ Church, Cantonment.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe