Christians celebrate Christmas

LAHORE: Christmas was celebrated across Lahore and other cities on Thursday as Christian communities held church services, prayer gatherings and cultural activities.

The day began with special Christmas masses at the churches. A large number of Christian community members attended the main ceremony at the Cathedral Church, Regal Chowk, where special prayers were offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Another ceremony was held at St Luke Cathedral Church in Shahdara where Father Irfan Yousaf led the prayers and cut a 100-pound cake. Participants also sang Christmas hymns and described the occasion as a day to promote love, peace and brotherhood.

Across the city, churches, including Saint Anthony’s Church and the Cathedral Church, were decorated for the occasion while Liberty Market roundabout and surrounding commercial areas were illuminated for the festivity.

Separately, the Lahore district administration organised a Christmas ceremony at Nadir Hall to express solidarity with the Christian community.

DC Syed Musa Raza cut the Christmas cake, extended congratulations to the community.

In Multan, Commissioner Amir Kareem and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar attended a cake-cutting event at the Saint Merry Christ Church, Cantonment.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025