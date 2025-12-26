UoG hosts event to advance poverty research methodologies

GUJRAT: The Poverty Research Centre (PRC), University of Gujrat, organised a two-day academic and capacity-building event in collaboration with the Urban Unit of the Punjab government.

The first day featured a consultative meeting on the estimation of child poverty in Punjab using the Bristol Approach, followed by a second-day hands-on training workshop on Small Area Poverty Estimation using R-Studio.

The primary objective of the event was to strengthen institutional collaboration between the Poverty Research Centre at UoG and the Urban Unit for commissioning joint research projects on poverty estimation in Punjab, while also enhancing the research capacity of students and faculty members of the social sciences through applied training and methodological exposure.

The urban unit delegation comprised Dr. Imran Khan and Ms. Sundas Aijaz.

The Executive Director of the Poverty Research Centre, Dr. Faisal Mehmood Mirza, briefed on the scope, possibilities, and long-term potential of collaboration between PRC and the Urban Unit.

The meeting was hosted by the Director, Poverty Research Centre, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Naveed, who presented the role of PRC in poverty estimation, policy-oriented research, and capacity building of social sciences students and faculty. He also hosted the training workshop and highlighted how dedicated research centres contribute to improving university rankings, fostering national and international collaborations, accelerating access to research funding, producing high-quality research and strengthening human capital. He further emphasised the need to promote a culture of establishing specialised research centres to facilitate effective collaboration with external stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Imran Khan from the Urban Unit expressed enthusiasm for developing strong collaborative ties with the Poverty Research Centre at the University of Gujrat and assured full institutional support and resource sharing in future joint initiatives.

The two-day event was held at the University of Gujrat, with the consultative meeting taking place at the office of the dean, faculty of social sciences, and the training workshop conducted at Arfa Karim Block. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and souvenirs among participating MPhil and PhD research students and faculty members.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025