Driver killed on road

SARGODHA: A young driver died while his passenger was seriously injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a car.

As per details, a speeding Athara Hazari-bound passenger bus coming from Rawalpindi hit a car on the Jhawarian Road in Sargodha. The driver, Tasswar Hayat (45), died on the spot and his passenger, Muhammad Farman (20), was seriously injured in the accident.

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to the hospital and the police were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025