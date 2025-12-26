Sialkot circle FIA office inaugurated

GUJRAT: At least 40 per cent of the inquiries and cases of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala circle from Sialkot and Narowal districts will be gradually shifted to the newly-established Sialkot FIA circle.

This was stated by FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the FIA Sialkot circle office on Thursday.

FIA Additional Director General Muneer Masood Marth was the chief guest of the ceremony and he inaugurated the Sialkot circle established in a rented building.

The FIA director said that from now onwards, new complaints or applications from residents of Sialkot and Narowal districts would be received at the Sialkot circle, where staff had been posted for the purpose.

He said that the already registered cases and inquiries from these districts would also be transferred to the Sialkot circle.

The decision to establish the Sialkot circle and the Mandi Bahauddin sub-circle was made to reduce the workload on the Gujranwala and Gujrat circles as well as to facilitate people in lodging complaints with the FIA.

Sialkot District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad, Sialkot District Bar Association President Arfanullah Warraich, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Muhammad Murad and others also participated in the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025