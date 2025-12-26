Minor sisters, who left home over parents reproach, recovered

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three minor sisters who left home over parents frequent reproach were recovered and reunited with the family by the Bhussi police at Chak 741 GB Khu Weerwala in Kamalia tehsil on Thursday.

District police spokesperson Attaullah informed the media that the mother, Irshad Bibi, initially reported her daughters Hina Batool (9), Inaam Fatima (12), and Zohra (14) missing after they failed to return from the Kamalia forest. The mother feared they had lost their way in the dense jungle, Punjab’s second largest forest.

Following the report, DPO Abadat Nisar formed several search teams from the Kamalia and Pirmahal tehsils, led by ASP Ali Ahmad.

Despite an overnight search involving police, forest department employees, and local volunteers using high-powered torches, the girls were not found within the forest.

The breakthrough came when police expanded their search to nearby villages. They discovered the sisters asleep at a farmer’s house in Chak 742-GB.

The farmer told police the girls had claimed to be shelterless as they don’t parents. However, the sisters later admitted to the police that they had run away after being scolded by their parents over minor issues.

Their mother Irshad Bibi, talking to the media, praised the efforts of police which made the recovery of her daughters possible.

ESCAPE BID FOILED: Jhang City police claimed to have foiled an attempt by a detained suspect to escape near Sialan Bridge.

Police sources claimed that two motorcycle riders opened indiscriminate fire on a team to free suspect Ahmed Hayat alias Bala, who was being taken for recovery of arms in a murder case.

During the firing, Ahmed Hayat was allegedly injured after being shot by his accomplices and was shifted to Jhang DHQ hospital. The suspect had a record of 21 crimes including robbery, theft and murder.

FIREWORKS: The Punjab civil defence team took action on Thursday against the illegal business of fireworks and raided a factory at Chak 53 JB located in Nishatabad police station area.

The owner of the factory, Muhammad Rafiq, was booked and arrested for involvement in the illegal manufacture of inflammable materials in a residential area. The material present on the spot was destroyed after sealing the factory.

GOC: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj-Gen Tariq chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office on Thursday to review the performance of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco). Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar was also present.

The meeting highlighted achievement in operational efficiency. Fesco’s line losses were reduced from 6.01 per cent last year to 4.99pc through November of this year - a record decrease of 1.02pc.

The GOC expressed his satisfaction with the company’s effective management strategies.

The GOC particularly praised Fesco’s performance in the flood-affected districts of Jhang and Chiniot.

He said despite the environmental challenges, recovery targets remained high, reflecting the discipline and professional competence of the teams.

He credited Fesco CEO Muhammad Aamer for implementing strategies that have secured the company a leading position among the country’s power distribution firms.

Maj-Gen Tariq commended Fesco’s rapid response in flood zones, where teams worked to restore electricity promptly and address the grievances of affected residents.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025