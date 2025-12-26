Missing factory worker found murdered

GUJRAT: Police claim to have found the dead body of a 40-year-old factory worker 15 days after he went missing in Gujrat Saddar Police precinct.

Fiaz Ahmed of Kalara Punawan lodged a complaint with the police that his brother, Imtiaz Ahmed (40), had left the house on the morning of Dec 8 as per routine to go to work. However, he said when he did not return in the evening, the family came to know that Imtiaz had not even reached his workplace. Upon which, he said that a search was launched to find him.

On Dec 23, the dead body of an unidentified man was found in the Kot Patuwan village near the bank of river Chenab. The man’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged instrument and later the family of the missing factory worker identified him as Imtiaz.

The police shifted the body to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, where doctors later conducted an autopsy and handed the body over to the heirs.

A team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency also collected evidence from the scene and the police registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complainant of the deceased’s brother and started investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025