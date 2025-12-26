College teacher bodies agree to protest against govt

SARGODHA: Various college teacher bodies agreed to hold protests against government policies regarding colleges and decided to hold strikes across Punjab.

A meeting in this regard was held at the Government Graduate College of Commerce, Sargodha, in which Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) Divisional President Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ramzan and Senior Vice President Dr Sher Muhammad Gondal were present.

Commerce Professors and Lecturers Association (CPLA) Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Mudassar, Commerce Teachers Alliance (CTA) Joint Secretary Qamar Javed Qureshi, CTA Sargodha Division President Tariq Mahmood Sindhu and representatives from various institutions participated in the meeting.

Participants in the meeting condemned the outsourcing of general colleges and commerce colleges and termed it unacceptable.

They decided that delegations at the tehsil and district levels would be set up and these delegations would meet the MPAs and MNAs to present their charter of demands.

The teachers also decided to set up an action committee and its meeting would be held in Lahore. Peaceful protests would be held at every city’s press club, they said.

They also decided to hold a meeting with the special secretary (education) and PPLA, CPLA and CTA would jointly protest against the government policies. They said that meetings would be held with bar councils and other stakeholders to inform them about their concerns.

STUBBLE BURNING: The Sahiwal Police arrested a local farmer and registered a case against him for allegedly burning crop residue.

As per reports, the Sahiwal Police received information that crop residue was being burned in the Mubarewala village. The local police reached the spot and arrested the suspect. A case was registered against the arrested accused and formal legal proceedings had been initiated, the police said.

Farmers were warned to dispose of crop residue as per the recommendations of the agriculture department, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against any illegal activity.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025