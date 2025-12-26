E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Farmers to get subsidies for ginger cultivation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: Under the Agriculture Transformation Plan of the Punjab government, ‘Ginger Festival’ was organised in Dawari village of Rawalpindi to elevate ginger cultivation in the Potohar region.

The festival aimed to promote ginger cultivation and its supply chain in the Potohar region. Director General of Agriculture Research, Punjab, Dr Sajidur Rehman, attended the festival as the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he stated that the Punjab Agriculture Department has taken several steps to promote ginger cultivation so that local cultivation of this crop can be increased and its import can be reduced to reduce the country’s expenses.

He further emphasised that the Vegetable Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, is working to introduce ginger cultivation and its varieties, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated a huge amount for the promotion of ginger cultivation in the agriculture transformation plan in the very region.

Under this plan, he said that farmers are being given subsidies to cultivate ginger on 100 acres of land in the Potohar region in three years, which includes the provision of seeds as well as subsidies on drip irrigation systems and tunnels.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Director of Vegetable Research Institute, Faisalabad, informed about the research and activities conducted by the Institute on ginger.

Aamir Latif, Principal Scientist Vegetables, said that there is a vast potential for ginger cultivation in Pakistan. He further said that farmers can earn more profit from ginger cultivation than from traditional crops.

The festival was attended by the Director Project Monitoring Unit, Muhammad Irfan Mann, the Agriculture Tourism Department, Khawaja Mazhar Iqbal, Progressive Agriculture Qasim Nishtar and Aamir Shahzad, in addition to a large number of scientists and farmers.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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