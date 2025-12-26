E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PPP plans events on Benazir’s death anniversary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has planned grand commemorative events all over the country on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Secretary General PPP Mohammad Humayun Khan announced on Thursday that directives have been issued to all office-bearers of the party to ensure the arrangements of anniversary programmes in their respective areas, with active participation of party workers.

The death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed across the country with deep reverence and respect, he said. On this occasion, gatherings will be organised at divisional and district levels nationwide, he said.

Mohammad Humayun Khan further said that the main ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where a grand public gathering will take place.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari will deliver a special address on the occasion. Party workers and jiyalas from across the country will travel in caravans to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the central ceremony.

He emphasized that the historic sacrifices made by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for democracy, public rights, and the security of the country constitute a shining chapter in history.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party will continue its struggle until the completion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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