E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Police asked to respond to complaints quickly

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa has directed police officers to respond immediately to all public complaints in accordance with the law and submit reports to the regional office within the stipulated timeframe.

Issuing instructions regarding the upcoming Christmas, the RPO emphasised that foolproof security arrangements should be made in churches, places of worship and other sensitive areas to ensure that the Christian community can perform their religious activities without fear or danger.

A spokesman for the RPO said that Babar Sarfraz Alpa organised an open court at Rawat Police Station. SP Sadar Division, SDPO Sadar Circle and other relevant officers were also present.

During the open court hearing, citizens presented their problems and complaints directly to the RPO, who instructed the police officers concerned to take immediate action in accordance with the law and submit reports to the regional office within the given timeframe.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that providing justice to citizens is the top priority of Rawalpindi Region Police and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He added that organising open courts at the police station level is an effective way to reduce the gap between the public and the police, resolve issues in a timely manner and promote transparent policing.

“It allows citizens to convey their concerns to higher police officials without fear or intimidation,” he said.

The RPO further stated that Rawalpindi police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property. He also visited Rawat Police Station, Mandera Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station.

During these visits, the RPO conducted a detailed review of police station buildings, custody rooms, barracks, Muharrar offices, record rooms, front desks and other administrative and investigative matters.

While issuing instructions, he emphasised that police stations are the first point of contact for justice.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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