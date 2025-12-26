Quaid’s endeavours for separate homeland through the lens

RAWALPINDI: A photo exhibition kicked off at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in order to celebrate the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The photo exhibition titled ‘Quaid Kay Shab-o-Rooz’ featured more than 150 rare photographs depicting the struggle that Quaid-i-Azam endured to secure a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent.

RAC has collected pictures from various sources to educate the new generation about the life of the founder of the country.

The pictures show Mr Jinnah in public meetings, in talks with political leaders, and some are of his personal interactions with friends and family.

As part of the commemorative activities, a documentary film highlighting various aspects of his life and achievements was also screened.

The event was inaugurated by Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor, and renowned senior calligrapher Azeem Iqbal was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan stated that Quaid-i-Azam led the Muslims of the Subcontinent on the basis of the two-nation theory. Under his dynamic leadership, she said that Pakistan emerged as an independent state.

She emphasised that the nation paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his unparalleled services and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom.

She said the new government’s agenda of change was, in fact, the implementation of the ideology and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

She claimed that in a short period of time, the PML-N government has taken unprecedented measures including for simplicity, strict accountability and the “elimination of VIP culture”.

RAC Director Muhammad Shakoor said the exhibition has been organised in tribute to Quaid-i-Azam and to inform the youth about his life and struggles.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) organised a seminar and an art exhibition to mark the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Council Member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ms Nasreen Azhar, and an eyewitness to events linked with Pakistan’s freedom movement, was the chief guest.

In her address, she highlighted Quaid’s visionary leadership, democratic ideals, and firm commitment to human rights. Recalling the pre-partition era and the painful experiences of migration, she noted that people of different religions once lived together with mutual respect, a harmony that was shattered by the violence following partition.

She shared her personal memories of travelling on the same train as Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah to attend the Pakistan resolution session, and later meeting the Quaid.

She emphasised that Quaid-i-Azam was a strong advocate of tolerance, democracy.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Registrar RWU, Dr Huma Rauf, said that nations draw guidance from their history and the experiences of great leaders. She underscored Quaid-i-Azam’s belief in the pivotal role of women in national development and urged students to contribute to nation-building through education and strong character.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025