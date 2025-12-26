Second-grade student from Attock battles disability

JAND–ATTOCK: In the quiet village of Nawra, tragedy struck a young boy’s life in May 2025, changing it forever.

Mohammad Faiz, a bright second-grade student at Government Primary School in the remote area of Paryot Nawra, lost both his hands in a devastating electrical accident.

His left hand was severed from the shoulder and his right hand above the elbow, turning his young life into a test of endurance that would challenge even the strongest spirits.

For a child who should have been running through school corridors, playing with friends and exploring the world with curious hands, life suddenly became a battle of survival and adaptation. The accident not only took his limbs but also imposed a heavy psychological and emotional burden.

With his father earning a modest living as a daily wager, the family could not afford expensive medical treatment or advanced prosthetic devices required to restore even basic functionality. Due to his limited education and lack of financial or legal resources, the father was unable to secure any compensation from the power distribution company, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco).

For many, such circumstances would extinguish a child’s dreams. However, despite his tender age, Mohammad Faiz has held on to one unwavering ambition: to become a doctor and serve humanity.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, Assistant Education Officer Muhammad Afshaq personally intervened and mobilised school staff to bring the boy back into a supportive learning environment.

The effort helped Faiz regain confidence and a sense of normalcy. He was later referred to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), where doctors and prosthetic surgeons conducted detailed examinations and began planning possible prosthetic solutions.

“Courage is not the absence of fear; it is the triumph over it. Mohammad Faiz embodies this every single day,” said Muhammad Afshaq. “This boy’s determination reminds us that with support and opportunity, even the most difficult circumstances can be transformed into hope,” he added.

School headmaster Safeer Ahmed described Faiz as a talented and outstanding student who continues to attend classes with dedication and passion despite his physical challenges. He said that if institutions such as the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFRIM) or philanthropists arranged free prosthetic limbs for the child, Faiz could make a significant contribution to society.

Medical experts revealed that while a prosthetic for the right hand could allow limited movement, the left-hand prosthetic would likely be cosmetic only. Despite these limitations, efforts are being made to ensure that Faiz can write, study and participate in school life, reclaiming a part of the childhood taken from him.

Friends, teachers and community members have rallied around the boy, offering moral support and helping him adapt to daily school routines. Their collective efforts have become a source of hope and strength in his young life.

Mohammad Faiz has also appealed to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to arrange free treatment for him at AFRIM.

Faiz’s story, said Munaza Peerzada, president of a local NGO, is more than a tale of personal loss. She stressed that children with disabilities are not merely recipients of sympathy but deserve tangible support, accessible education and opportunities to dream, aspire and thrive.

His struggle reflects the plight of countless children across the country who need more than empathy.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025