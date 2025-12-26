E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Second-grade student from Attock battles disability

Amjad Iqbal Published
Mohammad Faiz
Mohammad Faiz
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

JAND–ATTOCK: In the quiet village of Nawra, tragedy struck a young boy’s life in May 2025, changing it forever.

Mohammad Faiz, a bright second-grade student at Government Primary School in the remote area of Paryot Nawra, lost both his hands in a devastating electrical accident.

His left hand was severed from the shoulder and his right hand above the elbow, turning his young life into a test of endurance that would challenge even the strongest spirits.

For a child who should have been running through school corridors, playing with friends and exploring the world with curious hands, life suddenly became a battle of survival and adaptation. The accident not only took his limbs but also imposed a heavy psychological and emotional burden.

With his father earning a modest living as a daily wager, the family could not afford expensive medical treatment or advanced prosthetic devices required to restore even basic functionality. Due to his limited education and lack of financial or legal resources, the father was unable to secure any compensation from the power distribution company, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco).

For many, such circumstances would extinguish a child’s dreams. However, despite his tender age, Mohammad Faiz has held on to one unwavering ambition: to become a doctor and serve humanity.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, Assistant Education Officer Muhammad Afshaq personally intervened and mobilised school staff to bring the boy back into a supportive learning environment.

The effort helped Faiz regain confidence and a sense of normalcy. He was later referred to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), where doctors and prosthetic surgeons conducted detailed examinations and began planning possible prosthetic solutions.

“Courage is not the absence of fear; it is the triumph over it. Mohammad Faiz embodies this every single day,” said Muhammad Afshaq. “This boy’s determination reminds us that with support and opportunity, even the most difficult circumstances can be transformed into hope,” he added.

School headmaster Safeer Ahmed described Faiz as a talented and outstanding student who continues to attend classes with dedication and passion despite his physical challenges. He said that if institutions such as the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFRIM) or philanthropists arranged free prosthetic limbs for the child, Faiz could make a significant contribution to society.

Medical experts revealed that while a prosthetic for the right hand could allow limited movement, the left-hand prosthetic would likely be cosmetic only. Despite these limitations, efforts are being made to ensure that Faiz can write, study and participate in school life, reclaiming a part of the childhood taken from him.

Friends, teachers and community members have rallied around the boy, offering moral support and helping him adapt to daily school routines. Their collective efforts have become a source of hope and strength in his young life.

Mohammad Faiz has also appealed to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to arrange free treatment for him at AFRIM.

Faiz’s story, said Munaza Peerzada, president of a local NGO, is more than a tale of personal loss. She stressed that children with disabilities are not merely recipients of sympathy but deserve tangible support, accessible education and opportunities to dream, aspire and thrive.

His struggle reflects the plight of countless children across the country who need more than empathy.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Amjad Iqbal is a Taxila-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on social, educational, and health sector issues, as well as archaeology and religious tourism. He is on X at @AmjadIqbalDawn.

Amjad Iqbal

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe