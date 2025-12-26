PTI extends Christmas greetings, pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has extended its heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

The party also paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reiterated former prime minister Imran Khan’s efforts to realise the founder’s vision.

In a message of felicitation issued by the PTI Central Media Department on the occasion of Christmas, the party stated that Christmas carries a timeless message of love, peace, brotherhood, sacrifice, tolerance and service to humanity.

PTI stated that, in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all citizens of Pakistan enjoy equal rights, adding that the party remains steadfast in its belief in this foundational principle.

“Our leader, former prime minister Imran Khan, has always envisioned a Pakistan where the rule of law prevails and people of all faiths can live with dignity, security and equal opportunities,” the statement said.

Guided by this vision, PTI reaffirmed its commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, peace and brotherhood.

“We pray that this festive occasion brings joy, peace and prosperity to the Christian community, and further strengthens unity and mutual respect across Pakistan,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, PTI also paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary, noting that he led the Muslims of the subcontinent to freedom through a clear vision, principled leadership and steadfast commitment to constitutional struggle.

In a separate message issued by the PTI Central Media Department on the occasion, the party stated that Quaid-i-Azam’s leadership, integrity, commitment to the rule of law and belief in the supremacy of the people continue to serve as a guiding light for the nation.

PTI emphasised that former prime minister Imran Khan has been following in the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam, striving to transform the dream of a sovereign, dignified and constitutional Pakistan into reality.

“The people of Pakistan do not seek suffocation, injustice or oppression; they aspire to a free, prosperous and just Pakistan in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision. God willing, the day is not far when Quaid-i-Azam’s vision will take practical shape under the leadership of Imran Khan, and a strong, self-respecting and prosperous Pakistan will emerge in line with the aspirations of the nation,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025