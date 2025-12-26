E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Two suspects held after shootout with police

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TAXILA: Two suspects wanted in several criminal cases, particularly in kidnapping and extortion, were arrested in injured condition after a brief shootout with police near Dhok Fatah, Attock, on Thursday, the police spokesman said.

The police spokesperson claimed that both of the suspects were “injured by their own accomplices” during an exchange of fire. Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene. A case was registered on behalf of the state.

The police spokesman added that a team of city police was present in the area when armed suspects launched indiscriminate firing at the police party with the intent to kill. The police adopted a defensive strategy and remained safe during the attack. After the exchange of fire ceased, police searched the area and found two suspects in an injured condition.

During preliminary inquiry, both disclosed that they were hit by bullets fired by their own accomplices. The injured suspects were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the fleeing suspects. “The search for the escaped criminal was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them,” the spokesman added

Moreover, police arrested a seminary teacher for allegedly attempting to assault a minor student in the seminary located in Pind Mehriin, the limits of Hassanabdal police station, officials said.

The complainant approached the police, stating that his 12-year-old nephew had gone to a local seminary where his teacher, identified as Zubair Khan, had attempted to assault him. Police registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him to jail.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe