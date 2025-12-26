Two suspects held after shootout with police

TAXILA: Two suspects wanted in several criminal cases, particularly in kidnapping and extortion, were arrested in injured condition after a brief shootout with police near Dhok Fatah, Attock, on Thursday, the police spokesman said.

The police spokesperson claimed that both of the suspects were “injured by their own accomplices” during an exchange of fire. Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene. A case was registered on behalf of the state.

The police spokesman added that a team of city police was present in the area when armed suspects launched indiscriminate firing at the police party with the intent to kill. The police adopted a defensive strategy and remained safe during the attack. After the exchange of fire ceased, police searched the area and found two suspects in an injured condition.

During preliminary inquiry, both disclosed that they were hit by bullets fired by their own accomplices. The injured suspects were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the fleeing suspects. “The search for the escaped criminal was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them,” the spokesman added

Moreover, police arrested a seminary teacher for allegedly attempting to assault a minor student in the seminary located in Pind Mehriin, the limits of Hassanabdal police station, officials said.

The complainant approached the police, stating that his 12-year-old nephew had gone to a local seminary where his teacher, identified as Zubair Khan, had attempted to assault him. Police registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him to jail.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025