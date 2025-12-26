E-Paper | July 12, 2026

CDA’s one-window facility in G-9 nears completion

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: A new one-window facility, Assan Khidmat Markaz, where the public will have access to “hundreds of services” under one roof, is almost complete.

This facility was set up in the building of the erstwhile Public Welfare Department (PWD) Mauve area of sector G-9, where, according to plan, “hundreds” of services will be provided to the general public, like Capital Development Authority’s one window operations, Islamabad administration’s service, and likely passport service.

The inauguration of said project is expected soon. PWD’s building has been overhauled with new facade, where a one-window operation will be started. The project was executed by CDA as deposit work.

According to a press release, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with a member engineering visited the under-construction “Assan Khidmat Markaz”. He inspected the progress of the construction, renovation work of the project.

CDA chief was briefed that the construction work related to the main building included in the project has reached its completion stage, and finishing and renovation works are progressing rapidly. He was also informed that “attractive landscaping and horticulture work” has been completed.

The press release said that, expressing satisfaction with the progress and high quality of the development and beautification works, Mr Randhawa directed that upon completion of the construction works, the “Assan Khidmat Markaz” should be handed over to the Ministry of IT and relevant departments. He said that the remaining work of the project should be completed as soon as possible and opened for the general public.

He said that the establishment of this facility will enable the citizens to access hundreds of services and facilities from multiple departments under one roof.

He added that all services and facilities of CDA’s one-window facilitation centre will also be provided at the “Assan Khidmat Markaz”. He further directed that the highest standards of quality must be ensured in the completion of the project.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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