Christmas celebrated amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The Christian community celebrated Christmas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday with religious zeal and fervor.

In Peshawar, the main Christmas event was held at Saint John’s Cathedral amid tight security, where senior officials of armed forces and police attended the cake-cutting ceremony.

The participants offered special prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

They said the Christmas celebrations began with midnight services, featuring hymns and prayers for the country.

The participants said they illuminated churches and cut cakes to mark the day.

They said Christmas mass was held at around 30 churches in Peshawar, including at St. John’s Cathedral, All Saints Church and St. Joseph’s Church.

Also, churches and houses were adorned with Christmas trees and lights and combining Nativity scenes with Santa caps. Fireworks were set off. The participants also prayed for terror victims.

Stalls for sweets, cosmetics and costumes were also put up on the premises of the churches amid tight security measures.

Cantonment superintendent of police Ahsan Abdullah said around 3,000 police personnel were deployed in several security layers to ensure foolproof security.

He said church premises were thoroughly checked with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb disposal units to prevent any terrorist activity.

Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfraz Peter prayed for durable peace in the country and resolution of people’s socio-economic issues.

The participants exchanged gifts.

Worshipers at All Saints Church prayed for the victims of the 2013 All Saints Church suicide bombings and their families and urged the government to offer compensation.

Priest Shehzad Murad led Christmas celebrations at the All Saints Church and prayed for national development.

Security personnel remained on high alert in the provincial capital, with several search and strike operations being carried out.

In a statement, the city police said sharp shooters were deployed on rooftops, while people were allowed to enter churches only after thorough checking.

They said foolproof security was ensured at and around churches by women police, bomb disposal units, walkthrough gates and sniffer dogs. Peshawar CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad visited Saint John’s Cathedral and reviewed security arrangements. He said protection of public life and property was the police’s foremost priority, so all available resources were utilised for it.

He also ordered effective security arrangements and traffic management on the eve of the New Year and said firing in the air, fireworks and unruly behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated. Christmas was also marked in other districts.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025