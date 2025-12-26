Eight hurt on road in Mohmand

MOHMAND: At least eight people, including women and children, were injured when a passenger coach overturned in the Karapa area on Mohmand Bajaur Highway here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, rescue and medical teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and provided first aid to the injured passengers on the spot. Later, they were shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Ghalanai for further medical treatment.

Rescue officials stated that the passenger coach was traveling from Mamad Gat to Harichand, Charsadda, when it met the accident.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025