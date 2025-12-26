New ward, conference hall set up in Nowshera hospital

PESHAWAR: A new medical unit has been established at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex Nowshera to cope with the flow of patients.

The new ward was inaugurated by Health Minister Khaleequr Rehman the other day, a press release said.

The minister said on the occasion that government accorded top priority to improve healthcare services in the provinces. He said that new wards and diagnostic facilities were being established to ensure better patients’ care at public sector hospitals.

He also visited the newly-established clinical pathological hall and multi-purpose hall and received a briefing from local medics about the significance of these facilities.

Accompanied by MNA Syed Shah Ali Shah and MPAs Mian Mohammad Umer Kakakhel, Ishfaq Khan and Zar Alam Khan, the minister said that health department was giving more attention to upgrade facilities for medical education and prepare students to cope with the challenges posed by advancement in the field of medical sciences.

The hospital director, Prof Hamzullah Khan, and the medical director, Dr Usman Haqqani, on the occasion informed the minister about the existing facilities and the need to upgrade services for people of the district.

They pointed out deficiencies and minister promised immediate resolution of these problems. They also informed the minister about the problems faced by students and faculty of the affiliated Nowshera Medical College and requested for immediate solution of the problems.

Later, the minister visited various wards and met with patients and inquired about health facilities. He was told that the hospital not only provided services to people of Nowshera but also patients from other districts within limited resources.

They said that government should include schemes in Annual Development Programme, especially with regard to deficiency of human resources on priority basis and establish hostel at the college to provide accommodation facilities to medical students.

The minister was requested to approve additional grant for purchase of equipment in order to facilitate patients locally and reduce burden on Peshawar’s hospitals.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025