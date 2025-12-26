Rs140m released for stalled hospital project in Kohat

KOHAT: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ha released an additional amount of Rs140 million for the re-construction and up-gradation of the half demolished Women and Children Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH), hitting snags since 2018.

The funds were approved through the joint efforts of the MNA Shehryar Afridi, provincial law minister Aftab Alam advocate, special assistant to the chief minister on information Shafi Jan and MPA Daud Shah Afridi.

According to the authorities concerned, phase-I of the project has entered its final stage as the construction work has been accelerated following the latest release of funds.

The upgrade includes improved emergency services, expanded wards and new diagnostic facilities aimed at enhancing the patient care capacity.

Public representatives said the project is being completed on priority basis as part of the commitments made to the people of Kohat, ensuring better health services accessible within the district.

CADET COLLEGE KOHAT: Cadets of Garrison Cadet College Kohat were awarded trophies for their excellent achievements in academic, practical display of extra-curricular activities, science, photography and painting exhibition at the occasion of parents’ day.

Commander of 11 Corps, Lt Gen Umer Bokhari attended as chief guest while the general officer commanding Kohat participated in the capacity of chief of Xth Div and chairman of garrison board.

The chief guest while paying tributes to the institution termed it an important asset which was playing a pivotal role in crafting a better future for the country. He added that it was contributing to the manpower of armed forces, medical, engineering and other faculties.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025