E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Rs140m released for stalled hospital project in Kohat

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KOHAT: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ha released an additional amount of Rs140 million for the re-construction and up-gradation of the half demolished Women and Children Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH), hitting snags since 2018.

The funds were approved through the joint efforts of the MNA Shehryar Afridi, provincial law minister Aftab Alam advocate, special assistant to the chief minister on information Shafi Jan and MPA Daud Shah Afridi.

According to the authorities concerned, phase-I of the project has entered its final stage as the construction work has been accelerated following the latest release of funds.

The upgrade includes improved emergency services, expanded wards and new diagnostic facilities aimed at enhancing the patient care capacity.

Public representatives said the project is being completed on priority basis as part of the commitments made to the people of Kohat, ensuring better health services accessible within the district.

CADET COLLEGE KOHAT: Cadets of Garrison Cadet College Kohat were awarded trophies for their excellent achievements in academic, practical display of extra-curricular activities, science, photography and painting exhibition at the occasion of parents’ day.

Commander of 11 Corps, Lt Gen Umer Bokhari attended as chief guest while the general officer commanding Kohat participated in the capacity of chief of Xth Div and chairman of garrison board.

The chief guest while paying tributes to the institution termed it an important asset which was playing a pivotal role in crafting a better future for the country. He added that it was contributing to the manpower of armed forces, medical, engineering and other faculties.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe