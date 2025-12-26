Govt flayed for not releasing uplift funds

BAJAUR: The Awami National Party (ANP) local chapter while accusing the provincial government of denying development funds to its local MPA has announced to launch a protest movement if the funds are not released without further delay.

The announcement was made during the party’s cabinet meeting, held here the other day with its district president Gul Afzal Khan in the chair.

“Besides the office-bearers, senior party leaders including local MPA Muhammad Nisar Khan attended the meeting to discuss several key issues,” said a statement.

The meeting was told by MPA Muhammad Nisar Khan that the provincial government had not provided him with funds for development activities in his constituency-PK-22, alleging that he has not received a single penny since his election on July 12, 2024, by-elections.

“I would like to inform all of you about the great injustice of the PTI provincial government with me, as unlike other MPAs, the government has not provided me funds for the development projects, which is indeed a great injustice to about half a million people of my constituency (PK-22),” the statement issued by the party spokesperson Obaidullah Khan Salarzai quoted Mr Khan as telling the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025