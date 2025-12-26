E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Govt flayed for not releasing uplift funds

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BAJAUR: The Awami National Party (ANP) local chapter while accusing the provincial government of denying development funds to its local MPA has announced to launch a protest movement if the funds are not released without further delay.

The announcement was made during the party’s cabinet meeting, held here the other day with its district president Gul Afzal Khan in the chair.

“Besides the office-bearers, senior party leaders including local MPA Muhammad Nisar Khan attended the meeting to discuss several key issues,” said a statement.

The meeting was told by MPA Muhammad Nisar Khan that the provincial government had not provided him with funds for development activities in his constituency-PK-22, alleging that he has not received a single penny since his election on July 12, 2024, by-elections.

“I would like to inform all of you about the great injustice of the PTI provincial government with me, as unlike other MPAs, the government has not provided me funds for the development projects, which is indeed a great injustice to about half a million people of my constituency (PK-22),” the statement issued by the party spokesperson Obaidullah Khan Salarzai quoted Mr Khan as telling the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe