Moot advocates for girls’ education

PESHAWAR: Participants of a multi-party convention on the girls’ education on Thursday pledged to support the formal learning for girls through resolutions, increased investment and the provision of missing facilities.

The moot was organised by by NGO Blue Veins, with the support of Malala Fund, bringing together representatives from major political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Awami National Party, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Mazdoor Kissan Party, according to a statement issued here.

The convention concluded with a consensual statement reaffirming that quality education under SDG-4 was a priority of Pakistan’s National SDGs Framework 2030, with a strong gender focus.

Participants emphasised that girls’ education was a key development priority for the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many girls from poor households remain at risk of exclusion from schooling.

Urges govt, parties and civil society to jointly work for the cause

The statement called for equitable, gender-responsive policies; continued allocation of 70 per cent of the education development budget to girls’ education; expanded social protection; improved digital access; and stronger oversight to ensure effective use of education budgets, guaranteeing equal access to quality education for all girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Professor Ibrahim Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami stated, “Islam places great emphasis on knowledge for all. Investing in girls’ education is not only a constitutional responsibility but a moral obligation that strengthens families, communities, and society as a whole.”

Zaheeruddin Babar, Additional Secretary (Reforms & Implementation) at the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, provided a detailed overview of key initiatives and schemes of the government, with a specific focus on girls’ education.

“The department is committed to introducing reforms and strengthening implementation mechanisms to improve gender parity and ensure that education investments translate into real outcomes for girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

In a joint statement, women parliamentarians Amna Sardar, Shazia Tehmas, Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik and Aiman Jaleel said women parliamentarians, across party lines, were united in their commitment to improving girls’ education.

They said they would play an active role in budget allocations and exercise strong oversight of education spending to ensure accountability and results.

Concluding the convention, Programme Manager at Blue Veins and Malala Fund Education Champion Qamar Naseem emphasised girls’ education required strong political will and collective action.

“Progress is only possible when all segments of government, political parties and civil society work together beyond political divides,” he said.

He said the convention marked a significant step toward cross-party collaboration to advance girls’ education and uphold Pakistan’s commitments under SDG-4 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025