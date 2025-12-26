Smith returns as Australia prepare an all-pace attack for Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE: Steve Smith returns to action in the Boxing Day Test against England as Australia opted to include four fast bowlers in their 12-man squad, with spinner Todd Murphy, who was brought into the fold to replace Nathan Lyon, not finding a spot, while Josh Inglis was dropped with selectors preferring Usman Khawaja.

The hosts head into the fourth Ashes Test with an unassailable 3-0 lead over England, but are without pace spearhead Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Lyon.

Cummins is being managed after his return in the third Adelaide Test after a lengthy lay off with a lower back injury and will play no further part in the Ashes. Lyon had surgery this week for a torn hamstring and faces a long recovery.

Murphy was called up as cover for Lyon, but Smith said they had opted for a pace attack given the “quite furry” surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s unusual for an Australian team not to select a spinner at the MCG, a place where Shane Warne and Lyon have had success.

“A lot of the wickets we’re playing on at present are certainly more seam-friendly than spin-friendly,” Smith, who missed the Adelaide test due to a bout of vertigo, told reporters on Thursday. “Last week [in Adelaide] was an anomaly; we saw some rough and we saw Nathan come in to play big-time.

“We’re going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. The pitch has 10 millimetres of grass, quite furry, quite green. I dare say it’s going to offer quite a bit, particularly if [day one] is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there’s going to be quite a bit of movement.

“You just got to play what surface you’re presented with,” he added. “This one looks like it’s going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too.”

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who has not played in the longest format since 2021, has been brought back after fine domestic form on his return from shoulder surgery.

Brendan Doggett who played in the first two Tests, and Michael Neser, who was part of the pink-ball encounter, have also been included.

Australia named a 12-man squad with a final decision on who leads the attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland being made at the toss.

Doggett and Neser played in the second Test in Brisbane, but made way in Adelaide when Cummins and Lyon returned.

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer Richardson’s last appearance in the red-ball format was against England in December 2021 in which he picked five wickets to guide his side to a 275-run win.

“It’s exciting to see Richardson back into the fold,” Smith said. “He’s had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess. He’s done it against England before in an Ashes. We’ve seen when he’s had the opportunity at this level, he’s been outstanding.”

Veteran Khawaja, who scored 82 and 40 in the previous Test after coming in as a last minute replacement for Smith, has been included at the expense of Inglis, and slides down to five ahead of Alex Carey and Cameron Green

“It was fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the way he did in that first innings. We all thought he played really nicely last week, hes putting the pressure on when he needed to, and he absorbed it when he needed to.

“He’s got that number five spot right now. Cam [Green] with the way his whole package is set up helps us out at seven as well.”

Smith, who captained Australia in the first two Tests during Cummins’ absence, will slot back in at number four. He said he was fully recovered and feeling “100 per cent” fit.

“I was watching in the hotel those first two days [in Adelaide] and wished I could have been out there, but it was the right call at that stage because I was struggling,” he said of his vertigo, an issue that has plagued him before.

England named their team on Wednesday with the big news the loss of star bowler Jofra Archer for the rest of the series, including the fifth and final Test starting Jan 4 in Sydney.

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025