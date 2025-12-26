Christians celebrate Christmas with traditional spirit

KARACHI: Whether Catholic or Protestant, Christians all over Karachi and other parts of the province celebrated Christmas with traditional spirit and enthusiasm on Thursday.

Initial celebrations began on Christmas Eve with the midnight mass.

The biggest Christmas vigil mass, as always, was held at St Patrick’s Cathedral with different coloured lights being reflected on its historic stone walls. A tall Christmas tree was also glittering in lights in the backyard. In view of the cold weather and considering the size of the gathering, the mass was held inside a tent in the churchyard.

The choir sang carols in Urdu as the Christmas procession walked in, holding high a little baby doll signifying infant Jesus, who was then placed in a crib on the stage decorated at the front to look like a little manger. On both sides of the stage, there were also figures of angels painted playing trumpets.

It was a holy night of gratitude and prayers as the birthday of Jesus Christ was celebrated by reading out the words of the gospel.

Later, Father Benjamin Shahzad, while going into the meaning of those words, explained that Jesus had come not just for Christians but he was a saviour and redeemer for all of humanity.

“He came to heal hearts and restore peace as was prophesied by the angels and shepherds,” he said.

“Christ doesn’t expect gifts on his birthday,” the priest reminded. “He only wants to bring truthfulness, goodwill and peace into your lives,” he added as the blessed night concluded with prayers for peace on Earth and peace in Pakistan as the world looks forward to the Second Coming.

Christmas day constituted more services with folks attending in their fine new Christmas clothes. Christian homes were decorated already with Christmas trees loaded with pretty ornaments and fairy lights, with gifts waiting to be opened by whom they were meant for placed under them.

All Christian homes had also prepared something special fit for a Christmas feast, including roast turkey, chicken or fish, biryani or pulao and, of course, Christmas cakes.

For a few days now, bakeries in Saddar, such as the JC Misquita Bakery and United Bakery, had also been offering their brick ovens for baking Christmas cakes brought to them in the shape of batter in pans by families facing low gas pressure or gas load shedding.

Now it was time to serve those delicious dry fruit and plum cakes and wish each other a Merry Christmas.

In Hyderabad, the Christian community also celebrated Christmas with devotion and respect, adds APP.

A ceremony was held in Hyderabad’s largest church St. Thomas Cathedral in Civil Line, in which people belonging to the Christian community participated in large numbers.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025