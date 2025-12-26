ANP asks govt to focus on worsening law and order situation

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday said the provincial government should take the worsening law and order situation seriously as it was “unjust and dangerous” to focus all attention on the release of incarcerated PTI chairman Imran Khan while ignoring the broader issues.

He was speaking in a meeting held at the Bacha Khan Markaz here in connection with the Dec 28 public gathering to be held at Namak Mandi Chowk to honour the party’s martyred leaders and workers.

The participants included senior party leaders Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Khushdil Khan, senior vice-president Syed Aqil Shah, general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai and spokesperson Arsalan Khan Nazim along with district and tehsil office-bearers.

Mr Hussain said that martyred leader Bashir Ahmad Bilour taught the nation the values of courage, dignity and resistance.

He said that the party would never give up its mission despite adverse circumstances.

The ANP leader said the party enjoyed strong public support and that the Dec 28 public meeting would witness massive participation.

He said political restrictions were being discussed by the authorities, yet the ANP had successfully held gatherings in every district.

Mr Hussain said that the closure of trade routes with Afghanistan had severely damaged the already fragile economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the people were being pushed towards further socio-economic hardship.

Questioning the government’s current policies, he asked whether the people of the province alone were meant to bear the consequences of decisions “taken elsewhere.” The ANP leader said the political and security situation in Afghanistan was the result of joint policies pursued by Pakistan and the United States.

He said that if those outcomes were considered unfavourable, it reflected serious flaws in the past decision-making.

Mr Hussain said the region was once again being pushed towards instability to serve the interests of global powers though the people had already suffered through more than four decades of conflict.

“We are tired of war and want peace,” he said.

The ANP leader said that focusing solely on the release of the PTI founder from the prison while ignoring the collective rights of the province was deeply unfair.

He criticised the provincial government for failing to control terrorism and restore peace, adding that meaningful coordination between the federal and provincial governments was essential, as continued confrontation would harm the people only.

The participants vowed to make the Dec 28 public meeting a success and paid tribute to the ANP’s martyred leaders and workers, including Bashir Bilour.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025