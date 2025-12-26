PHC rejects plea of accused seeking release in Kohistan corruption case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has rejected plea of an accused, seeking his release and quashing his inclusion by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a high profile case involving alleged embezzlement of more than Rs37 billion in Upper Kohistan district accounts office.

A bench consisting of Justice Wiqar Ahmad and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal, while rejection the petition of accused Syed Moheez Haider Bukhari ruled: “At this stage, investigation is still in progress, and allegations against the petitioner are specific, concrete and supported by material evidence, demonstrating his nexus apparent with other accused persons involved in the scam.”

“It is imperative that the investigation should be allowed sufficient time and latitude to reach its logical conclusion. The matter involved disputed questions of fact, which cannot be adjudicated upon in constitutional jurisdiction,” the bench observed.

It ruled that any interference by the court at that stage would amount to pre-empting investigation and prematurely discarding serious allegations without proper inquiry.

NAB terms petitioner beneficiary of the scam and accuses him of receiving Rs161 million in his accounts

“Needless to observe, if upon completion of investigation it transpires that the petitioner is not involved in the commission of the alleged offences, he shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law and will be entitled to appropriate relief,” the bench ruled in its three-page detailed order.

The petitioner was arrested by NAB on Oct 21, 2025. After remaining in the custody of NAB for many days, he was sent to prison by an accountability court on judicial remand.

The petitioner had sought quashing of the cognisance taken by NAB against him, contending that the same was contrary to the mandate of law. He had also requested the court to set him at liberty.

So far, the bureau has arrested around 40 accused persons including the prime accused, Qaiser Iqbal, a head clerk in communication and works department, and his wife.

NAB’s counsel Arbab Kaleemullah stated that on credible information, the bureau started an inquiry and during preliminary probe it revealed that officials of communication and works department, Upper Kohistan, in connivance with officials of district accounts office, Upper Kohistan, and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch there, misappropriated funds from different projects through bogus withdrawal of funds from the national treasury in the name of several contractors, who did not execute any civil work.

He said that accused persons were involved in illegal withdrawal and misappropriation of more than Rs37 billion from contractors’ security deposit head of an account, G-10113. He argued that the petitioner had also emerged as an active beneficiary and conduit for laundering the proceeds of the crime.

He said that the petitioner was arrayed as an accused, as credible, direct and documentary evidence had surfaced establishing that he had wilfully and knowingly received proceeds of crime amounting to Rs161 million into his personal bank accounts, without any lawful justification.

He stated that the said amount was received by the petitioner in three transactions from accounts of construction companies involved in the scam.

The bench observed that the material collected during investigation prima facie brought the petitioner within the mischief of Section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, read with the schedule appended thereto, warranting his prosecution under the said law.

“The record further shows that the petitioner has failed to explain why such enormous sums of money were credited into his various bank accounts by accused persons,” the bench observed.

It ruled that the magnitude of the scam, involving numerous individuals and huge amounts of public money, rendered it inappropriate to single out the petitioner for relief at that preliminary stage, as doing so would prejudice merits of the case.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025