Funeral of Imran Farooq’s widow today: MQM factions

KARACHI: The body of Shumaila Imran, widow of slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Imran Farooq, is set to arrive in Karachi on Friday morning for burial, MQM factions said on Thursday.

Shumaila died a couple of days ago in London after a prolonged illness. Her funeral prayer was offered at a London mosque on Wednesday, attended by MQM founder Altaf Hussain, a large number of party workers, and her two sons.

According to a statement, Mr Hussain told the media that, as per Shumaila Imran’s last will, his party had finalised arrangements for sending the coffin to her family home in Pakistan. He also appealed to all workers and sympathisers to attend her last rites in maximum numbers.

He added that the Pakistani High Commission in London had extended full cooperation in finalising arrangements for the repatriation of her body.

In Karachi, a statement issued by MQMPakistan said that Shumaila Imran’s body was scheduled to reach Karachi at 5:30am, where senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar will be present to receive the coffin.

Her funeral prayers will be offered after Friday prayers at 1:45pm at Rahmania Masjid on Tariq Road.

It may be noted that Shumaila’s husband, Imran Farooq, was stabbed to death in London on Sept 16, 2010.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025